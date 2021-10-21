Coach Prime won't be on the sideline for JSU's next game

JSU will play it's next game without their Hall of Fame Coach.

Recovery from recent foot surgery will prevent Coach Prime from being on the sidelines for Jackson State's home game against Bethune Cookman this weekend.

Jackson State University Statement on Head Football Coach Deion Sanders Due to a follow up on Coach Prime’s recent surgery and on the orders of his doctors, he will not coach this Saturday.

Coach Gary Harrell will lead the team this weekend.

Coach Prime looks forward to returning to the sideline.

We wish Coach a speedy recovery and can’t wait to see him on the field.