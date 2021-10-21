Hyundai i20 N Highlights

Hyundai is on all fronts and has all the technologies, but the most attractive is undoubtedly the ability to make racing cars, to compete and also to use on the street.

That's where its N range comes into play, and of them the smallest and most genuine is the i20 N.

Technology, intelligence and experience, in this case put at the service of the driver, to enjoy behind the wheel of one of the most dynamic and sparkling cars in its category.

Genuine GTi are hardly ever made, and this one is, so much so that it can be said that it is the new benchmark in the segment.

The Hyundai i20 N is the smallest of the N family.