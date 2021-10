NCB 'visits' SRK, Ananya Panday's homes; conducts raids in Andheri

In a major development, teams of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) paid a 'visit' to the residences of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Bandra West, actress Ananya Panday in Khar west, and raided a location in Andheri on Thursday as part of the ongoing probe into the October 2 luxury cruiser rave party.

