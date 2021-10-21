Top 10 Most Popular Reptiles in the World (National Reptile Day)

National Reptile Day is observed every year on Oct.

21 to promote education and appreciation for reptiles everywhere.

According to a study that analyzed page view data on all of Wikipedia’s reptilian pages, here are the top 10 most popular reptiles in the world.

10.

Boa Constrictor.

9.

Nile Crocodile.

8.

Leatherback Turtle.

7.

American Alligator.

6.

Western Cottonmouth.

5.

Reticulate Gila Monster.

4.

King Cobra.

3.

American Saltwater Crocodile.

2.

Black Mamba .

1.

Komodo Dragon