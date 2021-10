King Richard on HBO Max with Will Smith | Official "Be Alive" Trailer

Check out the official "Be Alive" trailer for the HBO Max biographical drama King Richard, based on the true life of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. It stars Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn and Dylan McDermott.

King Richard Release Date: November 19, 2021 In Theaters and On HBO Max