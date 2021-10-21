Is my wife running my kids ragged?': Dad wonder if his kids are doing too much

A husband thinks his wife is doing way too much with their two children.He consulted Reddit's r/Parenting forum for advice.Their children are ages 5 and 3.He believes that his wife constantly making the kids do activities is too exhausting for them.

She disagrees."During the week, their school hours are 8 a.m.

To 2:30 p.m.

They are in pre-care at 7 a.m.

And after-care until 4 p.m.

So really, they are at school for nine hours," he said."Two days per week, they have gymnastics.

My wife added them into a weekend activity also"."In addition, she’s trying to play super aunt by going to her nephew’s sporting events at least once a week at 4:30 p.m.

So our kids aren’t getting home until 6 p.m.

On those days".The husband just wanted his wife to skip the nephew's game every week.Redditors weighed in on the father's issues."It sounds more like this is about controlling your wife than parenting for you," someone commented