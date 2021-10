Five-year-old footballer scouted by Premier League

A five-year-old boy has become the youngest ever recruit at Arsenal's development programme, after he impressed football scouts when he was still at nursery.

When asked his secret, Zayn Ali Salman simply said: "I practise a lot." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn