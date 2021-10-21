Future Fossil Fuel Production Will Continue To Exceed Safe Climate Limits, UN Report Finds

The report was released by the U.N.

On Oct.

20.

It found that the 15 nations with the greatest output of fossil fuels... .

... will continue to produce them in excess by 2030, despite global commitment to prevent catastrophic warming.

The lead author of the study says that governments have time to reverse course.

It's state-owned fossil fuel companies that control 50 to 55% of global coal, oil and gas production, .., Ploy Achakulwisut, Stockholm Environment Institute, via CNN.

... but even when they don't currently control production, government policies and subsidies enables production by private interests.

, Ploy Achakulwisut, Stockholm Environment Institute, via CNN.

It's governments who can implement systemic economy-wide policies and actions, with the public interest in mind, Ploy Achakulwisut, Stockholm Environment Institute, via CNN.

The main message is that governments have a primary role to play in closing the production gap, Ploy Achakulwisut, Stockholm Environment Institute, via CNN.

The authors stated that the report is a wake-up call for governments that put off reducing their nations' reliance on fossil fuels.

The point of the production gap report is to show that governments continue to not see supplying fossil fuels as contributing to the climate crisis, Ploy Achakulwisut, Stockholm Environment Institute, via CNN.

Continuing to delay action will just make the problem harder, Ploy Achakulwisut, Stockholm Environment Institute, via CNN.

Study authors say the longer fossil fuel reduction is delayed, the more drastic the necessary changes will seem once they are implemented.

We're going to need even steeper, faster declines, and potentially more disruptive transition, Ploy Achakulwisut, Stockholm Environment Institute, via CNN.

The quicker we take action, the more managed and less disruptive this transition away from fossil fuel can be for everyone, Ploy Achakulwisut, Stockholm Environment Institute, via CNN