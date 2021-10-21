RED NOTICE Movie Trailer

RED NOTICE Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world's most wanted.

But when a daring heist brings together the FBI's top profiler (Dwayne Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds), there's no telling what will happen.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos release date November 5, 2021 (in select theaters), November 12, 2021 (on Netflix)