Melbourne residents raise a glass to end of Covid lockdown

Residents of Melbourne are celebrating their new-found freedom as Covid-19 restrictions ease.
The city has endured nearly nine months of restrictions in six separate lockdowns.
CNN’s Angus Watson reports.
Since early August, residents in Australia's second-largest city have been in lockdown - their sixth during the pandemic.
