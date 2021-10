Ron's Gone Wrong Movie Clip - Best Friend Out of the Box

Ron's Gone Wrong Movie Clip - Best Friend Out of the Box - US Release Date: October 22, 2021 Starring: Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms Directed By: Sarah Smith Synopsis: The story of Barney, an awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device.

Ron's malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship.