Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Cinematographer, Wounds Another With Prop Gun on Movie Set

Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Cinematographer, , Wounds Another With Prop Gun on Movie Set.

On Oct.

21, Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of the upcoming movie 'Rust' while filming in New Mexico.

On Oct.

21, Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of the upcoming movie 'Rust' while filming in New Mexico.

According to the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department, he shot photography director Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

According to the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department, he shot photography director Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Souza was transported via ambulance to Christus St.

Vincent Regional Medical center.

The severity of his injuries was not immediately apparent, .

But actress Frances Fisher later tweeted that "Souza texted me that he's out of hospital.".

But actress Frances Fisher later tweeted that "Souza texted me that he's out of hospital.".

According to the 'Santa Fe New Mexican,' Baldwin willingly went to the sheriff's office to provide a statement.

According to the 'Santa Fe New Mexican,' Baldwin willingly went to the sheriff's office to provide a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, as deputies try to piece together what happened.

The investigation is ongoing, as deputies try to piece together what happened.

The 'Santa Fe New Mexican' adds that Baldwin was seen speaking on the phone outside the sheriff's office "distraught and in tears."