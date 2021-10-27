Sheriff says weapon fired by Baldwin had a live round

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that a live round was fired from the gun shot by Alec Baldwin and that they suspect there were other live rounds that were found on the “Rust” movie set.
CNN’s Josh Campbell reports.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that a live round was fired from the gun shot by Alec Baldwin and that they suspect there were other live rounds that were found on the “Rust” movie set.
CNN’s Josh Campbell reports.
Watch VideoInvestigators in New Mexico plan to discuss their initial findings Wednesday in the fatal movie-set shooting in which..
'Rust' director told authorities Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun when weapon discharged
.
CNN reports that..