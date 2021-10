BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’ Tops Hot Trending Songs Charts, Powered by Twitter | Billboard News

BTS’ hit single “Permission to Dance” leads the inaugural Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Remy Martin, over the past 24 hours and seven days.

Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days.