Piper Perabo's Minimal 10 Minute Beauty Routine

Actress Piper Perabo (The Big Leap) shares her 10 minute beauty routine as she prepares to meet up with her friends.

She explains how she tried to use as many natural skin and beauty products and why coconut oil is the best for makeup removal.

Piper tells us why she prefers to wear as little product as possible and which makeup tips were passed down to her from artists as she began working in film.