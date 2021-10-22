Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

5 dessert-inspired cocktails to satisfy your sweet tooth

From s’mores to Oreos, satisfy your sweet tooth with these five dessert-inspired cocktails!.1.

S’mores cocktail - place a large ice cube in a glass.

Next, pour in some regular bourbon, coffee liqueur, and peanut butter flavored bourbon.1.

Top off with some frothed milk or cream and garnish with a toasted marshmallow.2.

Shake for 20 seconds with ice and then again for 30 seconds without ice.

Garnish with shaved chocolate or cocoa powder.

3.

Garnish with shaved chocolate or cocoa powder.3.

Once shaken, pour into a martini glass rimmed with frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

Top with whipped cream!.4.

Top with whipped cream!.4.

Oreo mudslide - add vanilla ice cream, vodka, Bailey’s, Kahlua, and Oreos into a blender.

5.

Red velvet hot cocoa cocktail - boil milk and heavy cream in a pot.

Add white chocolate chips and stir until they melt.add brown sugar, vanilla extract, cocoa powder, and red food coloring.

add brown sugar, vanilla extract, cocoa powder, and red food coloring.

Remove the boiling mixture from the heat and stir in some white chocolate liqueur and vodka.

Pour into a glass rimmed with melted white chocolate and sprinkles.

Top with whipped cream and garnish with marshmallows.

Top with whipped cream and garnish with marshmallows.

