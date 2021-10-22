This Day in History: The United Nations Is Born (Sunday, Oct. 24)

This Day in History: The United Nations Is Born.

October 24, 1945.

An idea formulated in response to the conflict during World War II, the U.N.

Became a reality just months after the war's conclusion.

The U.N.

Declaration was drafted by the U.S., Great Britain and the former Soviet Union.

By 1942, it had been signed by 26 nations.

The U.N.

Charter was presided over by Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin.

The aims of the organization included maintaining treaties , "to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights," "to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war" and "to promote social progress.".

Peace became the primary focus of the early U.N.

With Cold War tensions just on the horizon, this proved to be a complicated endeavor.

Today, the United Nations is comprised of 193 nations