Dave Chappelle Says He’s Willing To Meet With Netflix Employees

Netflix employees organized a walkout earlier this week in protest of jokes Chappelle made about transgender people in his most recent special, 'The Closer.'.

A representative of Chappelle's told 'TMZ' that the comic was willing to have a heart-to-heart with any Netflix employee who wanted to reach out to him.

Ashlee Marie Preston, who organized the Netflix walkout, says she invited Chappelle to join protesters at Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles.

I invited Dave Chappelle to have a transformative dialogue about the harm that was committed.

He chose not to show up.

, Ashlee Marie Preston, organizer of Netflix walkout, via 'New York Post'.

Netflix issued a statement in response to the employee walkout.

We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content, Netflix, via statement.

'The Closer' is Chappelle's sixth standup special for Netflix.

