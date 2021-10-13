Netflix Lifts Suspension On Trans Employee

Netflix reinstated a transgender software engineer, who critcized Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up special, “The Closer,” and two other employees amid backlash from the LGBTQ community for the comedian’s transphobic jokes.
Netflix reinstated a transgender software engineer, who critcized Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up special, “The Closer,” and two other employees amid backlash from the LGBTQ community for the comedian’s transphobic jokes.
Netflix has reinstated software engineer Terra Field after she criticized the company’s latest Dave Chappelle special -- a move..
Following backlash from Dave Chappelle's new Netflix special, CEO Ted Sarandos is backing the program following the suspension of a..