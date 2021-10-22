Cochinita Stuffed Tamale Roll
An easy and tasty recipe, this cochinita pibil tamal roll will steal the show at your next friend or family gathering.

Cochinita pibil is a delicacy from the Yucatán Peninsula prepared by marinating a suckling pig in achiote and orange juice and burying it in a stone-lined pit.

The tender slow-roasted pork is pulled and served in tacos or panuchos, but it also tastes great in tamales.

Plus, this one-of-a-kind recipe features melted asadero cheese for an amazing texture no one will be able to resist!