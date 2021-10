Coles High School honors General Powell

REPORTED.THAT PUSHES OUR TOTAL CASECOUNT TO JUST OVER 66-THOUSAND5-HUNDRED.{***TRI PLASMA***A MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR GENERALCOLIN POWELL IS PLANNED FORNOVEMBER 5TH AT THE WASHINONGTNATIONAL CATHEDRAL.

HE WAS THEFIRST BLACK SECRETARY OF STATEAND CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFSOF STAFF.

POWELL DIED EARLIERTHIS WEEK ... COMPLICATIONS FROMCOVID.HERE AT HOME ... ONE COASTALBEND CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER ISMAKING SURE POWELL’S LEGACYLIVES ON ... THROUGH LOCALSTUDENTS.{***NEW AT TEN**}OUPER TER VANCE HAS MORE{***PKG**}DR. GLORIA STTCOIS A FULL-TIME VOLUNTEER ATCOLES HIGH SCHOOL AND SHE’SBEEN CREATING A TRIBUTE TO SHARETHE MEMORY OF GENERAL POWELLWITH A SIMPLE GOAL IN MIND{***SOT FULL***Dr. Gloria Scott/ Full-timevolunteer at Coles High who ewknGen.

Powell/ Runs :"To knowabout him, and to be exposedo twhat he thought.

And how itinfluences this country, thistyci, this county, this school,CCISD and the students in Itright now."AS THE STUDESNTWALK THROUGH THEIR HALLSTHEY’LL FIND BOARDS THAT DR.SCOTT HAS SET UP WITH GENERALPOWELL’S BACKGROUND.TO MAKE THINGSEVEN MORE SPECIAL SCOTT KNEWPOWELL PERSONALLY{***SOT FULL**}Dr. Gloria Scott:"We were thboserving on the organizationalcommittee, board of direorctfor the Smithsonian Museum ofAfrican Americans in the UnitedStates museum in Washington,D.C."SHE PLANS TOKEEP THE MEMORIES UP UNTILOCTOBER 27TH.SHE WILL ALSO BESTHOING A COMPETITION WHERESTUDENTS CAN WRITE AN ESSAY ONPOWELL TO COMPETE FOR A CASHPRIZE- COMING RIGHT OUT OF DR.SCOTT’S POCK.ET{***SOT FULL**}Dr. Gloria Scott/ Full-timevoluntr eeat Coles High :"I hopethey learn and gain that t