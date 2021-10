Indian-origin travel blogger, Anjali Ryot and one other killed in Mexico shootout | Oneindia News

An Indian-origin travel blogger, Anjali Ryot is reported to be shot dead in Mexico.

The 25-year-old California-based Indian woman techie, who travelled to Mexico to celebrate her birthday, was one of the two foreign tourists killed in a shootout between two drug gangs.

