THE BIG BEND Movie

THE BIG BEND Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two families meet for a long overdue reunion in the remote West Texas desert — where events quickly don’t go as planned.

Harboring secrets and facing private crises, they explore one of the wildest places in America, testing the boundaries of marriage, friendship, and parenthood, and doing their best to survive the experience.

Starring Jason Butler Harner, Virginia Kull, Erica Ash, David Sullivan, Nick Masciangelo, Grae Mathews, Gavin Mathews, Delilah Wagner, Zoë Wagner.

Directed by Brett Wagner.

The Big Bend will premiere at the Austin Film Festival on October 23, 2021.