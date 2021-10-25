Flooding continues out west as severe storms shift east

Atmospheric river continues to bring heavy rain to much of the west as the severe storms that brought tornadoes to the Midwest shift to the east.
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.
Atmospheric river continues to bring heavy rain to much of the west as the severe storms that brought tornadoes to the Midwest shift to the east.
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.
Hot and hazy today before rain and thunderstorms move out of the mountains overnight. We're going to be Weather Alert today for..