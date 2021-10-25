Astros, Braves hook up in World Series between two old rivals

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will square off in a World Series between two old rivals that will begin Tuesday night in Houston.
Freddie Freeman swinging onto baseball’s biggest stage for the first time, Jose Altuve & Co. back for more. Luis Garcia, Framber..
Sportsbooks have installed the Astros as World Series favorites over the Braves. Houston opened as a -150 favorite at Caesars..