Braves Pitcher Charlie Morton Out of World Series After Leg Fracture

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton will be forced to miss the remainder of the World Series after suffering a fractured bone in his right leg.

CNN reports that Morton left the game in the bottom of the third inning after throwing 44 pitches against the Astros.

The Braves were up 5-0 when Morton struck out Houston's Jose Altuve.

But after throwing the ball, Morton almost fell to the ground and began to limp.

MLB.com reports that the damage was done when Morton was hit by a 102.4 mph batted ball from Yuli Gurriel in the second inning.

Morton threw 16 pitches after the injury and got three more outs before being replaced.

A.J.

Minter took over for Morton, and the Braves went on to win the game 6-2.

.

The Braves said that X-rays revealed Morton had suffered a fracture in his right fibula.

He will miss the remainder of the World Series and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2022, Atlanta Braves, via Twitter.

He's such a great person, great person and teammate.

I do, I really hate it for him because I know he's really looking forward to this run with us, Brian Snitker, Braves Manager, via CNN.

Game 2 is scheduled for October 27 in Houston's Minute Maid Park