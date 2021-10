'Right thing to do': Children receive Covid jabs

Teenagers in England have been receiving their coronavirus vaccines as a new campaign gets under way to boost take-up among 12-15-year-olds.

One parent at this vaccination centre in Southampton said taking his daughter to get the jab was the "right thing to do".

Report by Buseld.

