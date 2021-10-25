Las Vegas woman who helped thousands during pandemic now in need

VACCINE EFFICACY.A LAS VEGAS WOMAN WHOAS HHELPED THOUSANDS OF PEOPLEAFFECTED BY THE PANDEMIC - NOWNEEDS HELP HERSELF.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTERALYSSA BETHENCOURT SHARES HERSTORY AND HOW YOU CAN HELP.SHE IS THE VALLEY HERO WITHOUT ACAPE!JULIE DANNE AR,ND HER HUSBANDJIM, ARE WELL KNOWN FORANSWERING THE CALLS FOR HELPTIME AND TIME AGAIN.Thank you Julie for all thatyou’re doing to help fellowNevadans..DANNER CREATED THE LAS VEGASHERO, OR HELPING EVERYONE RESCUEOTHERS FACEBOOK PAGE AT THESTART OTHF E PANDEMICTHE GROUP HELPED PEOPLE WHO LOSTTHEIR JOBS, COULDN’T PAY RENT orFEED THEIR FAMILIES BUT NOW ALOT OF IT HAS BEEN PUT ON HOLD."I USED TO DO ALL THE THINGS ANDNOW I CAN’T DO ANY OF THE THINGSANYMORE."JULIE RECENTLY UNDERWENT SPINALSURGERY THAT RESULTED INPARALYSIS OF BOTH LEGS.

DOCTORSSTILL HAVE NO IDEA W OHYR HOWTHIS COULD HAVE HAPPENED."THIS WAS NOT AN EXPECTEDOUTCOME."THE ROAD TO RECOVERY IS A LONGONETHERAPISTS BELIEVE IT COULD BE AYEAR OR MORE BEFORE SHE’S ABLETO WALK AGAIN."I’VE BEEN FIERCELY IEPNDENDENTMY WHOLE LIFE."CURRENTLY, JULIE IS WHEELCHAIRBOUND AND IN CONSTANT PAINHER HUSBAND STAYS HOME TO HELPWITH HER CARE WHICH is creatinga major financial strain."IT WOULD BE ENTIRELYHYPOCRITICAL FOR US TO SIT ONHER HANDS NOW."BUTTEDJulie Danner /14:32:28:41"WE DO NEED IT.

WE ALL NEEDED ITSOMETIMES."THROUGH it all Julie is keepingthe group going...and a smile onher face.NAT LAUGHINGHOPING THAT ONE DAY SHE’LL BEBACK ON HER FEET HELPING THOSEwho NEED IT MOST.JULIES HUSBAND, JIM, ISCURRENTLY CARING FOR HER FULLTIME.that means it’s difficult tomanage their business and billsare piling up.IF YOU’D LIKE TO HELP THEM YOUCAN FIND A WAY TO DO SO UP OURWEBSITE KTNV.COMALYSSA BETHENCOURT, 13 ACON