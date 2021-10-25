Will Poulter's Physical Transformation for Marvel Role Wows Fans

Yahoo reports that actor Will Poulter is surprising fans with his buff new look.

The former child star is reportedly bulking up for his role as Adam Warlock in director James Gunn's upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.".

According to Yahoo, fans were quick to point out the actor's drastic physical transformation.

One TikTok user posted before-and-after shots of Poulter, writing, , "I can't believe this glow-up.".

Poulter breakthrough role came playing Eustace Scrubb in 2010's "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.".

He later appeared alongside Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston in 2013's "We're the Millers.".

The actor went on to appear in the big screen adaptation of "The Maze Runner" in 2014.

The London-born actor then had notable roles in "The Revenant" in 2015, and "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" in 2018.

Most recently, he appeared in 2019's critically acclaimed horror movie "Midsommar.".

On October 11, director James Gunn confirmed on Twitter that Poulter would play Adam Warlock in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." .

As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so ... um ... Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter.

He's an amazing actor and wonderful guy.", James Gunn, via Twitter