Sudan's Prime Minister Arrested Amid Military Coup

On October 25, Sudan’s military seized power, dissolving the transitional government and arresting the prime minister.

ABC reports that thousands of people protested the coup that threatens to derail the country’s progress toward democracy.

ABC points out that the coup comes just weeks before the military was supposed to relinquish control of the country to civilians.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior officials were arrested early in the morning of October 25.

Following their arrests, protestors blocked streets and set fires as security forces used tear gas to disperse crowds.

According to The Associated Press, at least two dozen people were wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces.

General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the military, announced on national TV that he was dissolving the government and the Sovereign Council.

The council was a joint military and civilian body created shortly after al-Bashir’s ousting.

ABC reports that tensions have been on the rise for weeks as the nation made a shaky transition to democracy.

General Burhan said the military will appoint a technocratic government prior to elections scheduled to take place in July of 2023.

According to ABC, Burhan made it clear that the military will remain in charge of the country