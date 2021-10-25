FDA panel meets Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 vaccine for children

The Food and Drug Administration is considering kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine for elementary school-aged children — and if regulators give the OK, shots could begin early next month.
As soon as this week, 28 million children between ages 5 and 11 may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
If the FDA authorizes the Pfizer/BioNTech immunization for children 5 to 11 years old, it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine for..