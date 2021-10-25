New US Travel System Means Tighter Requirements for Unvaccinated Americans

In two weeks, the United States will roll out a new travel system, effectively reopening its borders for vaccinated international visitors.

Yahoo reports that on November 8, the U.S. will lift a travel ban that has been in place for dozens of countries for over a year.

The new system will also make entry more challenging for unvaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents reentering the country.

For anyone traveling to the United States who cannot demonstrate proof of full vaccination, they will have to produce documentation of a negative test within one day of departure, White House statement, via Yahoo.

According to Yahoo, fully vaccinated Americans will still have a three-day window for producing negative COVID-19 results.

Anyone unable to show proof of vaccination will reportedly be subject to a one-day testing requirement.

These are strict safety protocols that follow the science of public health to enhance the safety of Americans here at home and the safety of international air travel, White House senior administration officials, via Yahoo.

According to Yahoo, only foreign nationals with World Health Organization approved vaccinations will be allowed to board planes to the U.S. Senior administration officials reportedly stressed that exceptions to these rules for foreign nationals would be rare.

Under the new system, children under the age of 2 will not need be required to test for COVID-19