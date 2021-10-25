James Michael Tyler, 'Gunther' from 'Friends,' Dead at 59

James Michael Tyler, 'Gunther' from 'Friends', Dead at 59.

CBS News reports actor James Michael Tyler, who portrayed Gunther on the beloved sitcom 'Friends,' has died.

.

The actor had been battling prostate cancer.

He was 59.

On the 'Today' show this summer, Tyler spoke publicly about his diagnosis.

I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years.

It's stage 4... so eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me.

, James Michael Tyler, actor, on 'Today'.

Tyler appeared virtually instead of in-person on the recent 'Friends' reunion.

The actor said it was his choice to remotely attend the reunion.

.

I didn't want to be like, Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.

, James Michael Tyler, actor, on "Today".

Tyler said that many of his former castmates were aware of his condition.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

According to the Mayo Clinic, prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer.

It is highly treatable with early detection