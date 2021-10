Legislative Redistricting Roadshow set for Tuesday in Lafayette

THE 2020 CENSUS WILL MEANCHANGES TO THE LOUISIANA'SPOLITICAL MAPS.THE REDISTRICTING PROCESS ISUNDERWAY TO REFLECT POPULATIONCHANS GEIN THE CENSUS, AND THIS WEEK--YOU CAN HAVE YOUR SAY.TAYLOR TOOLE JOINS US FROM U---LTO EXPLAIN, TAYLOR?A "REDISTRICTING ROAD SHOW"-- APUBLIC FORUM ON THEREDISTRICTING PROCESS WILL BEHELD HERE AT UL'S STUDENT UNIONTUESDAY NIT.GH LAWMAKERS SAYIT'S AN OPPORTUNITY FOR VOTERSTO HAVE A SAY-- IN A PROCESSTHAT WILL IMPACT ELECTIONS FORTHE NEXT DECE.AD"HOW DO YOU WANT YOUR LINES TOLOOK?

WHAT CONGRESSIONALDISTRICT DO YOU WANT TO BE IN?"THESE ARE SOME OF THE QUESTIS ONSTATEREPRESENTATIVE JOHN STEFANSKIHOPES TO HAVE ANSWERED ATTUESDAY'SREDISTRICTING ROADSHOW.FOLLOWING THE 2020 CENSUS,DISTRICTLINES WILL BE REDRAWN AT THELOCAL, STATE, AND FEDERALLEVELS."THE PUBLIC ACTUALLY HAS THEOPPORTUNITY TO SUBMIT A MAP ANDACTUALLY, LITERAY LLSHOW US EXACTLY HOW THEY WANTTHE MAP TO LOOK." THE LEAGUEOF WOMENVOTERS HAD A CHANCE TO REVIEWPROPOSED MAPS FOR ACADIANA."DEMOGRAPHERS HAVE BEEN YOU KNOWLOINOKG AT THE NUMBERS ANDPLAYING AROUND WITH THE MAPS.WHAT IS APPARENT IS THAT THEREIS A LOSS OFPOPULATION IN THE NORTH OF THESTE.AT" M.

CHRISTIAN GREENWITHHE TORGANIZATION SAYS DEMOGRAPC HICHANGES-- COULD BE REFLECT IEDCONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS.

"WEGUARE THAT THERE SHOULD BE ASECOND MAJORITY MINORITYDISTRICT THAT WOULD GIVE BLACKVOTERS ANDOTHER VOTERS OF COLOR AN EQUALOPPORTUNITY TO ELECT OFFICIALSINONE THIRD OF THE STATE."TUESDAY NIGHT'S FORUM GETSSTARTED AT 5:30 HERE AT THESTUDENT UNION.

IFYOU CAN'T MAKE IT IN PERSON,T IWILL ALSO BE STREAMED ONLINE.IN LAFAYETTE, TAYLOR TOOLE, KATC