Lawmakers file bills barring local COVID-19 control during state's third special session this year

A mask mandate ban, employee vaccination mandate ban and liability rules for people who've had negative impacts to the COVID-19 vaccine are all issues that will soon be discussed in TN committee rooms.
A mask mandate ban, employee vaccination mandate ban and liability rules for people who've had negative impacts to the COVID-19 vaccine are all issues that will soon be discussed in TN committee rooms.
From making school boards partisan to eliminating proof of vaccination at a private business, lawmakers have started filing their..
Next week is the start of the third special session this year. Lawmakers promised Wednesday to focus on how the state deals with..