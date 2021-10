IOPC: Sexual abuse makes up for biggest group of cases

Officers abusing their position for sexual purposes is the "single largest form of police corruption", a watchdog has said.

Independent Police Complaints Commission (IOPC) Deputy Director General Claire Bassett says the cases make up for 25% of incidents currently being investigated.

Report by Czubalam.

