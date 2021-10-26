Blue Origin Is Building a Commercial Space Station

Blue Origin Is, Building a Commercial Space Station.

On Oct.

25, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Sierra Space announced plans to build a "mixed use business park in space" known as Orbital Reef.

On Oct.

25, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Sierra Space announced plans to build a "mixed use business park in space" known as Orbital Reef.

The commercial space station will be built in low-Earth orbit.

Both companies say it will give customers such as private firms, individuals and governments the opportunity to have an address in space.

According to a press release, Orbital Reef will be operational by the second half of the decade.

According to a press release, Orbital Reef will be operational by the second half of the decade.

Project backers include Boeing, Genesis Engineering Solutions, Redwire Space and Arizona State University.

Project backers include Boeing, Genesis Engineering Solutions, Redwire Space and Arizona State University.

Last week, Lockheed Martin and Nanoracks announced plans for their own commercial space station, Starlab.

.

Axiom Space has revealed similar plans.

.

As for Orbital Reef, it will offer space habitation, equipment accommodation, transportation and logistics and an onboard crew.

It will also allow tourists