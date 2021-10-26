Tuesday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: NVR, ADMA

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At NVR, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, VP, Chief Accounting Officer Matthew B.

Kelpy purchased 100 shares of NVR, at a cost of $4860.00 each, for a total investment of $486,000.

NVR is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Kelpy made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $66,640 shares for a cost of $3919.98 each.

And at ADMA Biologics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Young Kwon who bought 100,000 shares for a cost of $1.00 each, for a total investment of $100,000.

ADMA Biologics is trading up about 8.9% on the day Tuesday.

Kwon was up about 40.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ADMA trading as high as $1.40 in trading on Tuesday.