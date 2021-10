Sunak announces 'radical simplification' of alcohol duties

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he will take the steps to radically simplify alcohol duty with a system designed around the principle of "the stronger the drink, the higher the rate", as well as a 'draught relief' - a new, lower rate of duty on draught beer and cider.

Report by Alibhaiz.

