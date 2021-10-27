Wednesday 10/27 Insider Buying Report: EYEN, INTC

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, Eyenovia's , Stuart M.

Grant, made a $535,224 purchase of EYEN, buying 133,806 shares at a cost of $4.00 a piece.

Grant was up about 10.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EYEN trading as high as $4.41 at last check today.

Eyenovia is trading up about 7.1% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Grant purchased EYEN at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $589,958 at an average of $4.37 per share.

And at Intel, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Frank D.

Yeary who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $49.66 each, for a trade totaling $496,595.

Intel is trading up about 0.1% on the day Wednesday.

Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag INTC at a price even lower than Yeary did, with the stock trading as low as $48.22 in trading on Wednesday which is 2.9% below Yeary's purchase price.