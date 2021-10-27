Wednesday 10/27 Insider Buying Report: EYEN, INTC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Tuesday, Eyenovia's , Stuart M.
Grant, made a $535,224 purchase of EYEN, buying 133,806 shares at a cost of $4.00 a piece.
Grant was up about 10.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EYEN trading as high as $4.41 at last check today.
Eyenovia is trading up about 7.1% on the day Wednesday.
Before this latest buy, Grant purchased EYEN at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $589,958 at an average of $4.37 per share.
And at Intel, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Frank D.
Yeary who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $49.66 each, for a trade totaling $496,595.
Intel is trading up about 0.1% on the day Wednesday.
Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag INTC at a price even lower than Yeary did, with the stock trading as low as $48.22 in trading on Wednesday which is 2.9% below Yeary's purchase price.