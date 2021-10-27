Ramirez case set for U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 9

The case of convicted Corpus Christi murderer John Henry Ramirez has been set before the U.S. Supreme Court.

RAMIREZ WAS CONVICTED AND SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR THE 2004 ROBBERY AND STABBING OF PABLO CASTRO A CONVENIENCE STORE CLERK IN CORPUS CHRISTI. THE COURT BLOCKED HIS EXECUTION LAST MONTH AFTER HE CLAIMED HIS RELIGIOUS RIGHTS WERE VIOLATED WHEN THE TEXAS PRISON SYSTEM REFUSED TO ALLOW HIS SPIRITUAL ADVISOR IN THE EXECUTION