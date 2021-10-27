How much clean electricity do we really need? | Solomon Goldstein-Rose

To fight climate change, we need to clean up the global electricity system by replacing fossil fuel power plants with clean generation -- right?

Climate author Solomon Goldstein-Rose thinks we need to do much more than that.

Replacement isn't enough, he explains in this compelling talk: we need to rapidly develop a new global system capable of producing 12 times the amount of clean electricity we generate today.

He shares four reasons why we need that expansion -- first, to electrify everything in all parts of the world (not just the wealthy ones) -- as well as some intriguing ideas for how we can get there.