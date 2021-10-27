The billion-dollar campaign to electrify transport | Monica Araya

The roadmap to ending pollution from transportation is here, says electrification advocate Monica Araya.

In conversation with head of TED Chris Anderson, Araya introduces Drive Electric: a global campaign to retire the polluting internal combustion engine in time to avoid climate disaster.

And she shares some exciting news: a breakthrough funding commitment from the Audacious Project that puts the project well on its way to realizing a billion-dollar plan to supercharge the transition to electric vehicles over the next five years.

Learn more about the coalition of 70 organizations powering this global action -- and the role all cities, politicians and citizens can play to secure a zero-emission transport future.

(This ambitious plan is a part of the Audacious Project, TED's initiative to inspire and fund global change.)