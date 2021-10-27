Judge Says Men Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse Can't Be Called 'Victims'

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder says those shot by Rittenhouse can be referred to as "looters" or "rioters," but the term "victim" cannot be used.

Let the evidence show what the evidence shows, that any or one of these people were engaged in arson, rioting or looting, then I'm not going to tell the defense they can't call them that.

, Judge Bruce Schroeder, Kenosha County Circuit Judge, during pre-trial hearing.

Rittenhouse has been charged with felony homicide in relation to the killing of Anthony M.

Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum during protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020.

He is also being charged with felony attempted homicide for allegedly causing harm to Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Rittenhouse's lawyers say the teenager acted in self-defense.

Footage of the shooting shows Rittenhouse carrying an assault rifle while walking the streets of Kenosha with a group of armed men.

Rittenhouse allegedly shot Joseph Rosenbaum, who was unarmed, after Rosenbaum appeared to throw a plastic bag at the teenager.

With Rosenbaum on the ground, Rittenhouse allegedly ran away while calling a friend to inform them, "I just killed somebody.".

Pursued by protesters who saw the scene unfold, Rittenhouse tripped and fell in the street.

While he was down, Rittenhouse shot Anthony Huber, who appeared to have hit the armed teenager with a skateboard.

Footage taken after the bloody encounter shows Rittenhouse walking by police with his hands up.

In the video, police don't seem to notice the young man with his hands raised high and an assault rifle hung around his neck.

Rittenhouse's lawyers argue that the teen acted in self-defense.

Jury selection for the case will begin on November 1st