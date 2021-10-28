Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry in 'Tadap' is raising the temperature

The much awaited trailer of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer "Tadap" is finally out now.
The sizzling chemistry between the lead actors has set the screen on fire.
#ahanshetty #tarasutaria #tadaptrailer
The much awaited trailer of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer "Tadap" is finally out now.
The sizzling chemistry between the lead actors has set the screen on fire.
#ahanshetty #tarasutaria #tadaptrailer
Tara Sutaria is quite excited about the encouraging response ‘Tadap’ has been receiving from the audience, who couldn’t stop..