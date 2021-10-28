A Pageant Queen’s Wash Day Routine for Finger Coils

In this episode of Wash Day Diaries, beauty pageant queen Adele Taylor shares her step-by-step approach to washing and deep conditioning her hair in order to achieve her signature finger coils.

She demonstrates the steps she has refined over the years resulting in a 8-step process that takes her up to 4-5 hours.

With a wash routine that requires a handful of products and a lot of attention to detail, Adele also manages to use her time under her heating cap to do chores and catch up on Grey's Anatomy or read a book.

She also stresses the importance of her favorite products and diffuser when it comes to nailing the perfect finger coils for her signature look on stage.

