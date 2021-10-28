B.J. Novak's Face Is Being Used to Sell Random Products Abroad

The Wrap reports that writer and actor B.J.

Novak has had his likeness printed on random products that are being sold around the world without his approval.

Known for his role as "Ryan Howard" in 'The Office,' Novak doesn't seem bothered about his headshot popping up everywhere.

Years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I am on products all around the world, but I am too amused to do anything about it.

, B.J.

Novak, via Instagram.

The Wrap reports Novak hasn't taken any legal recourse to put an end to his likeness being pasted across the globe.

Instead, he's taken a humorous approach.

When Lawrence Shaw tweeted a picture of Novak's face being used to sell a poncho in Greece, Novak remarked, "I'm international.".

He has saved photos of the products using his likeness in a highlight on his Instagram titled, "modeling.".

The actor has also shared examples of his face on products such as electric hair clippers, face paint from Uruguay and Swedish cologne.

Aside from an unexpected talent for stock photo modeling, Novak's latest work can be found on 'The Premise.'.

The former 'Office' star acts and occasionally directs on the show.

He's also the head writer