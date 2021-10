Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wears Mom Angelina's Dior Dress At 'Eternals' Premiere

Angelina Jolie's kids were by her side once again as she hit the red carpet for the U.K. premiere of "Eternals".

Jolie donned a custom Valentino Haute Couture look, but it was daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt who turned heads while wearing one of her mom's Dior dresses.