NAACP Urges Athletes To Avoid Signing With Texas Teams Over Voting, Abortion Laws

NAACP Urges Athletes , To Avoid Signing With Texas Teams , Over Voting, Abortion Laws.

ABC News reports that on Oct.

28, the NAACP called on members of America's professional sports leagues to avoid signing contracts with teams from Texas.

The civil rights organization asked the athletes to consider boycotting the state in response to the controversial policies its legislators had recently put into law.

In a letter released to ABC News, the NAACP cited the state's abortion laws, voter suppression tactics and haphazard COVID-19 measures as reasons for professionals to avoid Texas.

As we watch an incomprehensible assault on basic human rights unfold in Texas, we are simultaneously witnessing a threat to constitutional guarantees for women, children and marginalized communities.

, Via joint letter from NAACP President Derrick Johnson and NAACP Texas President Gary Bledsoe.

Texas' SB 8 is widely considered the harshest anti-abortion law in the United States.

Texas' SB 8 is widely considered the harshest anti-abortion law in the United States.

It bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which occurs around six weeks into pregnancy.

Conservatives in Texas have also spent the majority of this year overhauling the state's voting system.

Democrats say Republicans in Texas have made it even more difficult for minority voters to participate in elections.

Over the past few months, legislators in Texas have passed archaic policies disguised as laws that directly violate privacy rights and a woman's freedom to choose, restrict access to free and fair elections for Black and Brown voters, and increase the risk of contracting coronavirus.

, Via joint letter from NAACP President Derrick Johnson and NAACP Texas President Gary Bledsoe.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been vehemently against vaccine and mask mandates.

He is the only politician called out by name in the NAACP letter.

If you are a woman, avoid Texas.

If you are Black, avoid Texas.

If you want to lower your chances of dying from coronavirus, avoid Texas.

, Via a joint letter from NAACP President Derrick Johnson and NAACP Texas President Gary Bledsoe