Tiger King 2

Tiger King 2 Trailer - Netflix - Plot Synopsis: With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America's most notorious big cat owners.

Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness.

Thought you knew the whole story?

Just you wait.

Directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin release date November 17, 2021 (on Netflix)